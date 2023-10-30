2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Nsoatreman FC labour to beat Chelsea in Berekum

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman Football Club on Sunday afternoon showed impressive resilience as the team defeated Berekum Chelsea 1-0 away from home.



Berekum Chelsea today hosted the Week 7 fixture in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season at the Golden City Park.



In the exciting contest that ensued between the two teams, both sides put up a good performance in a bid to secure all three points.



Before the first-half break, Nsoatreman FC did enough to get the opening goal of the game.



It was all thanks to a strike from Eric Osei Bonsu in the 32nd minute.



That goal separated the two sides at the break and was enough to win the game for Nsoatreman FC at the end of the 90 minutes.



The hard-fought victory has lifted Nsoatreman FC to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings with 13 points.



The team has an outstanding game to play and could open a four-point gap if the team is able to win that game.