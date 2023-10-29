2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Great Olympics score late to condemn Nations FC to narrow defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics had to dig deep on Saturday afternoon to see off Nations Football Club in the Ghana Premier League.



The two clubs locked horns today in a Week 7 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams gave everything in their bid to get a win.



Despite the good displays from Nations FC, it was Great Olympics that finished the game with all three points in the bag.



The game was settled in the 88th minute when the hosts were awarded a penalty kick.



From 12 yards, Solomon Twene stepped up and dispatched the penalty kick in excellent fashion to win the game for Great Olympics.



The win means Great Olympics return to the top of the Ghana Premier League table while Nations FC stays stuck at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table.