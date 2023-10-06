2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 4: Nsoatreman FC v FC Samartex preview

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is set to enter Week 4 this weekend when the participating clubs return to action.



After Week 3, newly promoted side Bofoakwa Tano sits top of the league standings with seven points.



Meanwhile, defending Champions Medeama Sporting Club are shockingly bottom of the league standings with 1 point from two games and a game to spare.



This weekend, all 18 clubs will be in action with games expected to be played from Friday, October 6, to Monday, October 9.



This is a preview of the encounter between Nsoatreman FC and Samartex FC



Form:



The home side, Nsoatreman FC have since the start of the season played two matches and have an outstanding game to play.



In the two games cleared so far, the club defeated Bechem United 2-0 in Week 1 before losing by a lone goal to Hearts of Oak last weekend.



Ahead of this weekend, the team has been preparing well and is eager to record a second win of the campaign.



The visitors, Samartex FC have had a very strong start to the new league season.



Having played all three matches in the league this campaign, the team has picked six points after winning two matches and losing the other one.



The team is on the road this weekend in what will be a tough game but remains confident that they can come away with at least a point.



Head-to-head:



The two clubs last season shared six points from the two matches played in the 2022/23 league campaign.



Nsoatreman FC hosted the first leg of the campaign and won by a goal to nil. In the reverse fixture, Samartex FC did enough to pick all three points after a 2-0 victory.



Predicted scoreline:



With momentum on the side of Samartes FC, the team should nick this one. A narrow victory at the end of 90 minutes looks likely.



Match details:



The match between Nsoatreman FC and Samartex FC is scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 8. The game will kick off at 3 p.m.