You are here: HomeSports2024 04 18Article 1926566

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 27: Kotoko to host Samartex, Legon Cities face Hearts

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the fixtures for this weekend's Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian top-flight league will enter Week 27 this weekend, with clubs set to return to battle to fight for points for different reasons.

Among the games that will be played, eyes will be on the contest between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC.

The Porcupine Warriors are heading into the game with a winless run of seven games and will need to punch above their weight to get the victory.

Samartex FC, on the other hand, needs a win to stay at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.

There will also be an interesting fixture on Saturday when Legon Cities FC and Hearts of Oak lock horns in Accra.

Below are the Week 27 fixtures to be played in the Ghana Premier League and the assigned match officials.

Match: Legon Cities Vs Hearts Of Oak

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Venue: Theatre Of Dreams, Dawu

Referee: Franklin Akumatey

Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey And Isaac Pinto

4th Referee: Charles Bulu

Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo

Venue Media Officer: Davies Clottey

Live On Startimes

Match: Bofoakwa Tano Vs Bechem United

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Sunyani Coronation Park

Referee: Adaari Abdul Latif

Assistants: Mumuni Fuseini And Sulemana Salau Deen

4th Referee: Amadu Ibrahim

Match Commissioner: Thomas Nunoo

Venue Media Officer: Thomas Opoku

Gfa Camerman: Emmanuel Lartey

Match: Great Olympics Vs Dreams Fc

Date: Postponed

Venue:

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Assistants: Roland Addy And Seth Abletor

4th Referee: Laud Nettey

Match Commissioner: Samuel Gyasi

Venue Media Officer:

Gfa Cameraman:

Match: Bibiani Goldstars Vs Aduana Fc

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Duns Park

Referee: Ayaaba Ibrahim

Assistants: Minkaa-Il Fauzan And Ali Timuah Baah

4th Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh

Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei

Gfa Cameraman: Isaac Nyarko

Match: Heart Of Lions Vs Nations Fc

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Kpando Sports Stadium

Referee: Dr. Imoro Osman

Assistants: Isaac Odoom And Richard Nartey

4th Referee: Gideon Nii-Cofie

Match Commissioner: Egbert Laryea

Venue Media Officer: Eric Eli Adzie

Gfa Cameraman: Mark Sasu

Match: Karela United Vs Accra Lions

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex

Referee: Hassim Yakubu

Assistants: Paul Atimaka And Kenneth Tweneboah-Koduah

4th Referee: Joseph Kwofie

Match Commissioner: Awudu Dzang

Venue Media Officer: Sey Mubarik

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Match: Real Tamale United Vs Nsoatreman Fc

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Naa Sheriga Sports Complex

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Assistants: Alex Osam And Ato Yawson

4th Referee: Mawuli Klu

Match Commissioner: Ayoo Luke

Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Match: Berekum Chelsea Vs Medeama Sc

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Venue: Golden City Park

Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Assistants: Theophilus Akugre And Courage Kuedufia

4th Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi

Match Commissioner: Richard Iddrisu

Venue Media Officer: Precious Semevoh

Live On Startimes

Match: Asante Kotoko Vs Fc Samartex 1996

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium

Referee: George M. Vormawor

Assistants: Tijani Mohammed And Eric Ndebugri

4th Referee: Jacob Aduntera

Match Commissioner: William Quaye

Venue Media Officer: Nathaniel Gyasi

Live On Startimes

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment