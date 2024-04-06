2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 24: Match Report – Nations FC 1-0 Accra Great Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

In a tightly contested match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 24, Nations FC managed to clinch a crucial victory over Accra Great Olympics with a solitary goal from Razak Simpson.



The game, held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Friday afternoon, saw both teams striving for dominance from the outset.



With Nations FC positioned 2nd in the league with 40 points and Accra Great Olympics languishing in 11th place with 31 points, the stakes were high. Despite the intensity, the first half remained goalless, with both sides failing to convert their chances.



As the game progressed into the second half, anticipation heightened, but the deadlock persisted.



However, Nations FC's perseverance paid off in the dying moments of injury time, as Razak Simpson found the back of the net in the 90 + 4 minute, sending the home fans into jubilant celebrations and securing a crucial victory for his team.



Nations FC will play Real Tamale United away in their next league game. The Dade Boys will welcome Bechem United on week 25.