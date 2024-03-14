2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 21: Accra Lions beat Asante Kotoko 3-2 to amass three crucial points

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions put on a spirited performance on Wednesday night to post a delightful 3-2 victory over Asante Kotoko.



The team from Accra played as a guest to the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday in a Week 21 encounter of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



In a match staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Accra Lions put on a good performance to bag all three points.



The away team opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute when Blessing Dankwah found the back of the net.



Ten minutes later, Asante Kotoko replied through Kalo Ouattara to restore parity to the game.



While the first half of the game would end in a stalemate, Accra Lions returned from the break to condemn Asante Kotoko to a narrow defeat after scoring twice.



Talented teenager Blessing Dankwah scored three minutes into the second half before Dominic Amponsah added a third in the 68th minute.



Although Asante Kotoko would net a second consolation goal in the 86th minute, it could not save the side from the 3-2 defeat.



Courtesy of the win, Accra Lions have moved to 10th on the Ghana Premier League table.



For Asante Kotoko, the team remains in the top four regardless of the defeat.