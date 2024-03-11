2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Heart of Lions 2-0 Real Tamale United

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Heart of Lions left it late to record a hard-fought 2-0 win over bottom-placed Real Tamale United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 10, 2024.



The first half ended goalless and it looked like the game was bound for a barren score line at full time but Ebenezer Abban broke the deadlock in the 89th minute to put the the visitors in front. Mahama Raf scored in stoppage time to double their advantage.



Lions returned to winning ways to climb a place up on the league standings. They are now in 16th place with 21 points. Despite still being in the danger zone, this is remarkable given their dire situation before Bashiru Hayford took over.



RTU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings after the loss as their off-the-pitch problems continue to bite.