2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 19: Match Report – Great Olympics 2-0 Heart of Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics emerged victorious with a commanding 2-0 win over Heart of Lions in their Ghana Premier League encounter.



The clash, which unfolded during Week 19 of the league, showcased Great Olympics' dominance as they outplayed their opponents on Saturday afternoon.



Great Olympics, entering the match in 10th place with 24 points, demonstrated their determination from the start. Midfielder Yusif Abdul Razak swiftly put his team in the lead, finding the back of the net in the 5th minute of the game, setting the tone for the Dade Boys' performance.



As the match progressed, Great Olympics continued to assert their dominance, with Yusif Abdul Razak proving to be a pivotal figure once again. In the 62nd minute, Razak capitalized on an opportunity, slotting in his second goal of the match with an assist from Razak Kasim, further extending Great Olympics' lead to 2-0.



Despite Heart of Lions' efforts to stage a comeback, making tactical changes from the 64th minute onwards in an attempt to break through Great Olympics' defense, the home side remained resolute, effectively stopping their opponents' attacks.



Accra Great Olympics will play Bibiani Gold Stars away in their next league game. Heart of Lions will clash with Real Tamale United at the Kpando Stadium.