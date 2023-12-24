2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 16: Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Berekum Chelsea's game against Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday afternoon ended in a goalless draw at the Golden City Park.



Berekum Chelsea started the game in third place with 26 points on the league table.



Berekum Chelsea had won three games, lost one, and drawn one in five games ahead of the clash. Bofoakwa Tano on the other hand entered the encounter on Saturday in 13th place with 16 points.



Bofoakwa Tano had lost two games, drawn two, and won one in five games.



Both sides started the game battling hard to gain control of the game. Attackers on both sides found it difficult to find space and hit the target.



After half time the game followed the first half's pattern despite both coaches making some changes to their team.



Berekum Chelsea is currently 2nd on the league table with 27 points while Bofoakwa Tano is 12th with 17 points.



Berekum Chelsea will play Heart of Lions in the next game and Bofoakwa Tano will take on Asante Kotoko.