2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 13: Troubled Hearts of Oak up against Aduana Stars, Kotoko host Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

All is set for Week 13 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season this weekend as clubs gear up to battle for points.



Among the games to be played, struggling Hearts of Oak will come up against league leaders Aduana Stars.



The Phobians are heading into the game after losing to Nania FC in midweek and crashing out of the MTN FA Cup at the Round of 64 stage.



Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko are scheduled to face off with Berekum Chelsea during Week 13 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



In the other games, Great Olympics will play against Legon Cities while Accra Lions welcome Nations FC.



Check out all the upcoming Week 13 games below:



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BEREKUM CHELSEA



DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023



VENUE: BABA YARA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: BENJAMIN KWAME SEFA



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND COURAGE KUEDFIA



4TH REFEREE: MAWULI KLU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI ABDUL GANIYU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: ADUANA FC VS HEARTS OF OAK



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR



ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE AND SULEMANA SALAU DEEN



4TH REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWSON AMOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS LEGON CITIES



DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY AND ATO YAWSON



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARTHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER:



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC KWABENA KESSE



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VS NATIONS FC



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: SERLOM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND GILBERT ADOM MENSAH



4TH REFEREE: GIDEON NII COFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE



MATCH: KARELA VS BECHEM UNITED



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD NARTEY AND ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



MATCH: BOFOAKWA TANO VS SAMARTEX



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023



VENUE: DR KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR AND MIKAAL-IL FAUZAN



4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



MATCH: GOLD STARS VS NSOATREMAN



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023



VENUE: DUNS PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAE AND ERNEST AKATEY



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYESI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU