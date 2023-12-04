2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report – Accra Lions 0-1 Nations FC

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In highly competitive Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday, Accra Lions and Nations FC locked horns at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



The Accra-based club has relocated to their alternative home venue following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium by the National Sports Authority.



Lions were unable to make their home advantage count after succumbing to a narrow defeat against Nations FC.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net in the thrilling encounter.



After recess, Brazilian midfielder Joe Silva de Santana broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 73rd minute mark. It was his debut Premier League goal after joining the club in the summer window.



And with no additional goal, Nations FC cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points at stake.



The Premier League debutants has shaking off their poor start to season and have now become a force to reckon in the Ghanaian top-flight.



Nations FC have now recorded three consecutive wins in the Ghana Premier League and with 20 points, the Abrankese-based club find themselves on the 4th position.



On the other hand, Accra Lions remains 12th on the league standings with 16 points after 13 games so far this season.