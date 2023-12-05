2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 13: Kotoko beat Berekum Chelsea to win third consecutive game

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko are gradually getting back to their best after winning three games consecutively in the last couple of weeks.



The Ghanaian giants on Monday evening locked horns with Berekum Chelsea in a Week 13 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, there was not much to separate the two teams.



The Porcupine Warriors, however, did enough to merit all three points after finding the back of the net in the first half.



It was all thanks to a solitary strike from leading marksman Steven Mukwala.



His equaliser in the 41st minute separated the two teams at full times to give Asante Kotoko a third consecutive win while Berekum Chelsea succumbed to a narrow defeat on the road.



Courtesy of the win today, Asante Kotoko are now 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points.