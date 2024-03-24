2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Samartex beat Hearts of Oak 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex claimed a significant 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak, establishing a five-point lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, March 23, 2024.



Evans Osei Wusu's brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi, shattering Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run.



Hearts of Oak entered the match with confidence, having recently triumphed over Heart of Lions despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.



However, Samartex proved to be formidable opponents, potentially setting the stage for a remarkable season finish.



With 11 games remaining, Samartex's five-point lead positions them as strong contenders for the league title.



Their victory over one of Ghana's most successful clubs signifies their potential to go all the way.