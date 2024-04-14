2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Preview of Dreams FC vs. Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Embattled Asante Kotoko seek redemption as they face Dreams FC in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter on Sunday.



Kotoko's quest for victory intensifies as they confront Dreams FC, who are equally eager to reverse their domestic misfortunes.



Kotoko's dismal performance in recent fixtures has placed immense pressure on coach Prosper Ogum. Despite the team's dire state, the backing of management has kept Ogum at the helm as they strive for a turnaround. With no victories in their last six outings, Kotoko enter the match in desperate need of a morale-boosting win.



On the other side, Dreams FC find themselves in the relegation zone of the local league, despite their semi-final berth in the CAF Confederation Cup.



With a string of disappointing results, Dreams FC face mounting pressure to improve their domestic form. Their upcoming clash against Kotoko presents an opportunity to reinvigorate their league campaign with a resounding performance.



In their head-to-head encounters since May 2021, Asante Kotoko holds a slight edge over Dreams FC, having secured three victories compared to Dreams' two wins, with one match ending in a draw. However, Dreams emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, clinching a narrow 1-0 win in Kumasi.



With both teams eager to reverse their fortunes, the stage is set for an epic showdown at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.