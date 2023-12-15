2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Preview of Aduana FC vs Bechem United

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana FC will aim to return to the summit of the league standings when they welcome Bechem United to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Friday, December 15 2023 for the matchday 15 opener.



The Fire Boys lost the top spot after they were beaten 2-1 by Nations FC last weekend which was their third defeat in four matches. Yaw Acheampong will expect a positive response from his team when they host Bechem.



Aduana are just a point richer than Friday’s opponents who are in 4th position. The Hunters have managed to shake off their difficult start to the season. They have not lost a game since their defeat to Medeama on matchday 4. Bismark Kobi-Mensah's team have scored 8 goals in their last two games and haven’t conceded in their last three matches.



The Fire Boys will be keen to return to winning ways to prove they are credible title contenders. Bechem are also on fire and wouldn’t want to take their feet off the pedal, which makes this one a tasty match-up to look forward to.