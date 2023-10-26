2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Report – Medeama SC 1-0 Nations FC

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kamaradin Mamudu scored the decisive goal for Medeama in their 1-0 win over Nations FC in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match to move out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.



The talented right-back tapped in from close range in the 62nd minute to separate the two teams at the Akoon Community Park.



A misfiring Medeama side continued to make hard work of as they rode their luck to claim a 1-0 win against Nations FC after last Sunday's defeat at Dreams FC.



Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey made one change to the team that lost at Dreams FC, replacing injured striker Joshua Agyemang with Nana Kofi Babil.



Right-back Kamaradin Mamadu scored his first goa for the side with an impressive tap-in against the impressive Kumasi-based side, who pushed until the end and looked set to act as party poopers.



The two team started brightly with the host dictating the tempo and pace of the game in the early exchanges.



However, the visitors strategy of holding onto the ball appears to have frustrated the Mauve and Yellow as they huffed and puffed in the first half.



The midfield combo of Azaria Fordjour and Emmanuel Cudjoe did not click as the two players struggled to command the heart of the park.



Mamadu finally put the smiles on the faces of the home fans after he poked in from close range to bag maximum points for the home side.



The champions have jumped to 11th on the table with 7 points from five games with one outstanding game left to spare.



The defeat has left the Premier League new boys in the drop zone with five points from six matches.