2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Bibiani GoldStars beat Bofoakwa Tano 2-1

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars won 2-1 over Bofoakwa Tano at the Bibiani Dun’s Park in match week 21 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The Gye Nyame lads are back to winning ways after their midweek draw against Real Tamale United.



The win takes Bibiani Gold Stars to 10th in the league standings with 28 points, moving them up from 14th.



Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano remains 16th with 23 points, languishing in the relegation zone after winning just one of their last 13 games.



The home side took the lead just three minutes into the game through winger Alex Aso.



Six minutes later, Appiah McCarthy doubled Bibiani Gold Stars’ lead by scoring what turned out to be the winning goal.



Bofoakwa Tano scored a consolation goal two minutes before the half-hour mark to end the match 2-1.