2023/24 GPL week two: Accra Lions vs Legon Cities - Preview

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions will hope to record their first win of the season when they host Legon Cities at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday afternoon in match day two of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



James Francis' side gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa in midweek.



The Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season after coming from a goal down to beat Karela United 2-1.



The two teams have met four times so far in the Ghana Premier League in the last two seasons. Accra Lions have won three times in this fixture, with Legon Cities winning the last fixture 2-0.



It is early days in the Ghana Premier League, but Legon Cities will be looking to be the only team with two wins in two games so far this season.



The Royals are second on the league table while Lions are 16th ahead of tomorrow's game.