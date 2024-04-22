2023/24 GPL week 27: Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Bechem United – Report

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano needed to come from behind and draw 1-1 against Bechem United on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Sunyani Coronation Park in match week 27 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The home side failed to build on their big draw against Nations FC in the previous weekend as Bofoakwa Tano aims to avoid the drop.



With the draw, Bofoakwa Tano sit 15th on the league table with 31 points, moving one place up from the 16th position they started the day in.



But, Bechem United remain sixth on the table with 39 points as they continue to push for a top-four finish.



The Hunters took the lead after 29 minutes to shock the home crowd, with the lead lasting only eight minutes.



Bashiru Abu equalized for Bofoakwa Tano with eight minutes to the end of the first half, making it 1-1, how the game ended ultimately.



Bofoakwa next takes on Nsoatreman while Bechem United faces Dreams FC.