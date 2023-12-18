2023/24 GPL week 15: Bibiani GoldStars thump Samartex for first win in ten games

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani GoldStars claimed a big 3-0 win over FC Samartex at Dun's Park on Sunday in match week 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The thumping victory means the home side win a game for the first time in 10 outings. The last time they won a league game was two months ago against RTU.



The win takes GoldStars out of the relegation zone to 14th with 15 points, while Samartex are second with 26 points.



Former Inter Allies player Alex Aso gave the home side the lead 17 minutes into the first game of Frimpong Manso as head coach of Bibiani GoldStars.



Aso scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to make it 2-0 for the home side.



Prince Kwabena Owusu wrapped up the scoring for Bibiani GoldStars in the 80th minute to end the game 3-0.



Bibiani GoldStars are set to play as guests to defending champions Medeama Sporting Club on the final day of the year in match week 16 of the Ghana Premier League.



For FC Samartex, they will play at home against Karela United as they hope to rebound from this defeat.