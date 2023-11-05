2023/24 GPL Week 9 match report: Asante Kotoko 0-1 Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC secured a thrilling victory against Kotoko in Kumasi, fueled by a stunning first-half strike by Abdul Aziz Issah. The match, however, saw its fair share of controversy as it almost faced abandonment.



As the second half loomed, match officials deliberated on whether to call off the game due to concerns about their safety.



Reports indicated that some individuals had stormed the dressing room during the second half, raising security apprehensions.



Ultimately, the officials decided to proceed, and it was Issah's goal that ultimately sealed the win in this captivating contest.



Kotoko's struggles continue, as they are now winless in four games. The latest defeat edges them closer to the drop zone, prompting potential agitation among fans and doubts regarding the future of coach Prosper Ogum's second term.



Dreams FC, on the other hand, managed to return to winning ways thanks to a tactically sound performance orchestrated by coach Karim Zito.



The victory provides a much-needed boost for Dreams FC, while Kotoko finds themselves in a precarious situation as their challenging season start persists.



The Ghanaian football scene continues to deliver unpredictable and riveting action.