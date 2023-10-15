2023/24 GPL Week 5: Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano dropped points at home in their match week five game against Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday afternoon.



Bofoakwa Tano drew goalless with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Bofoakwa started the encounter in 1st place while Bibiani Gold Stars started in 4th place.



Bofoakwa Tano had been in form and unbeaten on home turf after their return to the top flight.



The home side started the game well and tried to control the midfield but Bibiani Gold Stars battled with them at every step.



Both sides also created numerous goalscoring opportunities in the game but their strikers failed to hit the target.



After the break, both coaches changed tactics and also brought on some fresh legs to try and break the deadlock.



Benjamin York replaced Ibrahim Fusieni for Bofoakwa Tano in the 52nd minute. Ronald Frimpong also replaced Prince Kwabena Owusu for Bibiani Gold Stars.



Despite Bofoakwa Tano's late push for a goal the game ended goalless.



Bofoakwa Tano will take on Karela United in their next game while Gold Stars will play Heart of Lions.