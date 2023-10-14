2023/24 GPL Week 5: Heart of Lions v Hearts of Oak preview

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is entering Week 5 this weekend with loads of action.



Games in this round of the new league campaign are scheduled to be played from Friday, October 13, to Monday, October 16.



Among the games to be played on Sunday, October 15, newcomers Heart of Lions will host Hearts of Oak.



This is a concise preview as we build up to that game:



Form:



Since their return to the Ghana Premier League, Heart of Lions have played four matches.



Unfortunately, the team has not been able to secure a win in any of the matches played since the start of the football season.



Thankfully, Heart of Lions have also not lost any of the four games as all matches have ended in draws.



This weekend when the team hosts Hearts of Oak, the Kpando-based side will aim to win their first match.



For Hearts of Oak, the team is having a very tough start to the campaign. The team has lost two games this season already and only has one win.



While fans are starting to get agitated, head coach Martin Koopman is coming under pressure.



Head-to-head:



In the last five meetings between the two teams, neither side had the upper hand.



There have been two wins for Heart of Lions and two wins for Hearts of Oak. The other game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Due to the unimpressive start of both teams this season, this contest is set up to produce fireworks.



Predicted scoreline:



Heart of Lions from the first four matches have proven to have a resolute defense. However, the pressure at Hearts of Oak should push the Phobians to overcome the newcomers.



Find match details below:



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2023



MATCH: HEART OF LIONS FC VS HEARTS OF OAK SC



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL & ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



REFEREE ASSESSOR: EMMANUELLA AGLAGO