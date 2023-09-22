2023/24 GPL Week 2: Premier League returnees Tano Bofoakwa secure late victory over RTU at home

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano had a perfect welcome for their home fans sixteen years after returning to the Ghana Premier League when they pipped Real Tamale United on Friday, September at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



The Sunyani-based club recorded a 2-1 victory over RTU in a matchday two fixture at the Coronation Park to maintain their unbeaten start to life in the top-flight.



A late penalty goal by new signing Steven Owusu Kakyire made the difference for Bofoakwa after the captains of both sides had scored in each half of the encounter.



The two coaches made no alterations to their starting lineups from the opening day of the season.



Midfielder and skipper Saaka Dauda led by example as he converted a beautiful free-kick from the edge of the penalty box to put Bofoakwa ahead in the game in the 16th minute.



The newbies nearly doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time, but Kelvin Oppong's tenacious effort from the center went a whisker wide.



RTU's attempt at the start of the second half went against the framework, putting a scare on the home side.



The strong second half performance from the Pride of the North finally paid off after Mohammed Hardi Abdulai levelled matters in the 62nd minute. Baba Kushibo sent in a cross for Hardi to fire into the back of the net with a tap-in.



Bofoakwa were awarded a penalty kick in the dying minutes of the game when RTU goalkeeper Nana Yaw Afriyie collided with an opposition player.



Steven Owusu Kakyire stepped up to put the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper to seal the victory for Bofoakwa as they claimed the maximum points of the game.







