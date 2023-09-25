2023/24 GPL Week 2 – Match Report – Aduana FC 2-0 Medeama SC

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Football Club are back to winning ways after beating champions Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 season following a narrow defeat to Samartex at the Nana Koramansah Park.



In a spirited performance today, the Ogya Boys cruised to a 2-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves, courtesy Bright Adjei’s brace.



Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



After the break, Aduana FC uplifted their performance to hit two pass Medeama on home turf.



Bright Adjei, who is on loan from Tanzanian club Singida Big Stars exhibited his goalscoring prowess to lead the Dormaa-based club to victory.



The experienced attacker opened the floodgate for the host in the 53rd minute before completing his double ten minutes to full time.



Aduana FC are third on the league standings after two games with three points whiles Medeama sit bottom with just a point.