2023/24 GPL Week 14 top liner: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko preview

Sports News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The two most successful clubs in Ghana, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will take the spotlight on Sunday when the teams lock horns in the Ghana Premier League.



The clubs are facing off in the first Super Clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In this preview, we look at the form of the teams heading into this crucial game as well as their head-to-head in at least the last five meetings among other things.



Form:



The host, Hearts of Oak have struggled to compete in the Ghana Premier League since the campaign commenced.



Although head coach Martin Koopman has been sacked, nothing has changed for the team.



The Phobians are heading into the important game of the season with just one win in the last five games.



Their other four matches ended in three draws and a defeat.



Amid the team’s struggles, fans are hoping that the players will push above their weight in the game against Asante Kotoko to get a win to turn things around.



Asante Kotoko, the away team on the other hand are not doing as well as they would have wanted.



The team based in Kumasi has three more points than Hearts of Oak and needs to keep winning games to stand a chance of lifting the league title at the end of the campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors have managed to win the last three games, making the side one of the most in-form teams in the league currently.



The two games before the consecutive wins all ended in defeats for the Reds.



Head-to-head:



Last season, Hearts of Oak came out tops in the two games played between the two teams in the Ghana Premier League.



The first meeting between the sides ended in a draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Subsequently, Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko in the reverse fixture.



A look into the last five games between the two sides has Hearts of Oak with two wins, one win for Asante Kotoko, and two games ending in draws.



Predicted scoreline:



The fixture over the years has always produced fireworks and is not expected to be any different this weekend.



Hearts of Oak are hosting the game at the home grounds of Asante Kotoko, making the dynamics much more interesting.



Nonetheless, the fans of the Phobians are upbeat and confident of a win. Kotoko, however, with their current form should get all three points.



Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko.



Match details:



The match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be played on Sunday, December 10.



The game will kick off at 1500gmt at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.