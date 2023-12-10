2023/24 GPL Week 14: Goals galore in Kumasi as Kotoko beat Hearts 3-2 - Match report

Soccer News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

An outstanding performance from striker Steven Mukwala on Sunday afternoon led Asante Kotoko to a delightful 3-2 win against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians hosted the Porcupine Warriors today in a Week 14 game of the league campaign.



In a game staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak scored first in the 38th minute when midfield powerhouse Linda Mtange found the back of the Asante Kotoko net.



On the stroke of halftime, youngster Isaac Oppong scored to restore parity for Asante Kotoko.



After recess, Asante Kotoko laboured to beat Hearts of Oak to ensure all three points stayed in Kumasi.



Striker Steven Mukwala netted a brace with goals in the 56th and 75th minutes respectively.



Although Martin Karikari would score in added time of the second half, it was not enough as Asante Kotoko humbled Hearts of Oak with a 3-2 victory at full time.



Following today's win, Kotoko have moved to 7th on the League table while Hearts of Oak stay in 9th.