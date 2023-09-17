2023/24 GPL Week 1: Kotoko shares spoils with Heart of Lions in Kumasi

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's first game of the season against returnees Heart of Lions ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.



The game was balanced in the early stages all the action was centered in the middle of the park

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare had to alert to pull off a save to deny Heart of Lions a goal in the 29th minute.



The Porcupine Warriors managed to put pressure on Heart of Lions as the game headed to halftime. Tedeku's long range effort went wide off target in the 43rd minute.



Both teams headed into the dressing room with no goals.

Goalkeeper Asare pulled another safe in the 55th minute to deny the visitors a lead in the encounter.



Coach Prosper Ogum changed his personnel in the 57th minute Ouattara replaced Somuah.



Asare was now a problem for Heart of Lions attackers the goalkeeper denied them in the 64th minute with a flying save.



Both teams made further changes to their starting eleven but the score remained goalless.



Asante Kotoko will travel to Bibiani to take on Gold Stars in the next game. Heart of Lions will play Great Olympics.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below















