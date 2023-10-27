2023/24 GPL WK 7: Tano Bofoakwa share spoils with Accra Lions to extend unbeaten run

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano picked up their fourth draw in their match week seven game against Accra Lions on Friday, October 27.



The White and Green drew 1-1 with Accra Lions at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa Tano playing in front of their home fans started the game well and was rewarded with a goal. Najib Fuseini scored a volley from a throw-in situation.



The away side took control of the midfield as they hunted for an equalizer in the encounter.



Bofoakwa Tano did not sit deep to protect their lead but kept pushing forward and nearly extended their lead to two in the 33rd minute. Najib's strike was saved by an alert goalkeeper Daniel Afful.



After the break, Bofoakwa Tano nearly repeated their early goal routine. Saaka Dauda flicked the ball to Isaac Dauda but his strike went wide.



In the 69th minute, Accra Lions equalized through Daniel Awuni.

Bofoakwa Tano will play Aduana Stars in their next game while Accra Lions will take on Heart of Lions.









