2023/24 GPL WK 4: Asante Kotoko pip Accra Lions to record first season win

Asante Kotoko scored late to pip Accra Lions 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon in match week four of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Monday, October 9.



Summer signing Kalo Ouattara scored the winner deep in the 8th minute of added time to secure Asante their first win of the new season.



Returning head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum had endured a run of two draws and a defeat in their first three matches prior to today’s match.



Also, before this match Accra Lions were also an unbeaten streak with a win against Legon Cities and draws against Berekum Chelsea and champions Medeama SC, all away from home.



But today’s task proved difficult for Lions as they held on for the whole 90 minutes until poor goalkeeping saw them get punished.



New signing from Berekum Chelsea, Kalo Ouattara pounced on the poor goalkeeping to score deep into the last minute of stoppage time to give Asante Kotoko a 1-0 win over the hosts.



The win means Kotoko are now 10th with 5 points while Lions are 8th with 5 points.



Asante Kotoko will next face Aduana FC on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in match week five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



For Accra Lions, they will play as guests to Great Olympics the same day.





