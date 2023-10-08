2023/24 GPL WK 4: Accra Great Olympics hold Karela United in Tamale

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United failed to make it two consecutive home wins as they were held to a goalless draw at the Aliu Mahama Stadium by Great Olympics on Sunday, October 8 2023.



Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu prior to the game was confident of securing all three points but his side failed to unlock the resilient defence of Great Olympics.



The game didn't produce any goal in either half and both teams had to settle for a point which Annor Walker's lads would be pleased with because of how difficult it is to play in Tamale. Again, their unbeaten record this season also remains intact.



Karela will feel they deserved to win given how they palyed and their ambition to make the Aliu Mahama Stadium a fortress.



Karela's next game will be against new city rivals RTU while Great Olympics will host Accra Lions in the capital.





