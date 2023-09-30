2023/24 GPL WK 3: Asante Kotoko host Karela Utd in bid for first win of the season

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko will hope to pick their first win of the 2023//24 Ghana Premier League season when they host Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday night.



The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their opening two games. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s team were held to a goalless draw at home by returnees Heart of Lions, and probably should have lost after the host had a goal controversially disallowed.



In their second game of the season, Asante Kotoko were beaten 2-1 at the Dun’s Park by Bibiani Gold Stars courtesy of an Eric Bosomtwi stunner.



For Karela United, they are going into this game after a convincing 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko have not won a game against Karela United in their last four meetings. Three of those games ended in draws while the Pride and Passion lads won the other.



Sunday’s game at the Baba Yaya Sports Stadium will be live on StarTimes’ Adepa TV.