2023/24 GPL: Jonathan Sowah scores late as Medeama SC share spoils with Accra Lions at Tarkwa

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC came from behind twice to play out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Accra Lions at the Akoon Park on Wednesday, September 20.



Accra Lions took the lead through Samuel Gyimah to open the score in the 19th minute before new signing Daniel Lomotey leveled for the hosts in the 56th minute.



As the game intensified between the two sides, Lions restored their lead again when Ali Mohammed finished it off with a decent strike in the 80th but before the end of the second half, Jonathan Sowah grabbed the much-needed equalizer to make it 2-2 at the end of regulation time.



Medeama SC will welcome Aduana Stars to the Akoon Park on Sunday, September 24, for their week two clash while Accra Lions face Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Accra derby.







LSN/OGB