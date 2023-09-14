You are here: HomeSports2023 09 14Article 1844288

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023/24 GPL: Hearts of Oak present 23-man squad for Real Tamale United clash on Friday

Players of Accra Hearts of Oak Players of Accra Hearts of Oak

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Martin Koopman has announced a twenty-three (23) man squad to face Real Tamale United in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League matchday one fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are presently in Tamale with a 23-man squad for the all-important fixture in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Notable among the squad are Kofi Agbesimah, Kelvin Osei Asibey, Liventius Arthur, Michael Ampadu, Salifu Ibrahim, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Richard Attah.


Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad
 

Eric Ofori Antwi

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Kwabena Anane

Kofi Agbesimah

Kelvin Osei Assibey

Dennis Korsah

Leviticus Arthur

Michael Ampadu

Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh

Salifu Ibrahim

Martin Karikari

Nurudeen Aziz

Eric Esso

Suraj Seidu

Kojo Obeng Jr

Glid Otanga

Evans Adomako

Kashala Ramos

Alberto Eonde

Amankwah Baafi

Rafael Amponsah

Kassim Cisse



