2023/24 GPL: Hearts of Oak present 23-man squad for Real Tamale United clash on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Martin Koopman has announced a twenty-three (23) man squad to face Real Tamale United in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League matchday one fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.
The former Ghana Premier League champions are presently in Tamale with a 23-man squad for the all-important fixture in the Northern Region of Ghana.
Notable among the squad are Kofi Agbesimah, Kelvin Osei Asibey, Liventius Arthur, Michael Ampadu, Salifu Ibrahim, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Richard Attah.
Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad
Eric Ofori Antwi
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Kwabena Anane
Kofi Agbesimah
Kelvin Osei Assibey
Dennis Korsah
Leviticus Arthur
Michael Ampadu
Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh
Salifu Ibrahim
Martin Karikari
Nurudeen Aziz
Eric Esso
Suraj Seidu
Kojo Obeng Jr
Glid Otanga
Evans Adomako
Kashala Ramos
Alberto Eonde
Amankwah Baafi
Rafael Amponsah
Kassim Cisse
