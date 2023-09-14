2023/24 GPL: Hearts of Oak present 23-man squad for Real Tamale United clash on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Martin Koopman has announced a twenty-three (23) man squad to face Real Tamale United in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League matchday one fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



The former Ghana Premier League champions are presently in Tamale with a 23-man squad for the all-important fixture in the Northern Region of Ghana.



Notable among the squad are Kofi Agbesimah, Kelvin Osei Asibey, Liventius Arthur, Michael Ampadu, Salifu Ibrahim, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Richard Attah.





Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad





Eric Ofori Antwi



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Kwabena Anane



Kofi Agbesimah



Kelvin Osei Assibey



Dennis Korsah



Leviticus Arthur



Michael Ampadu



Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh



Salifu Ibrahim



Martin Karikari



Nurudeen Aziz



Eric Esso



Suraj Seidu



Kojo Obeng Jr



Glid Otanga



Evans Adomako



Kashala Ramos



Alberto Eonde



Amankwah Baafi



Rafael Amponsah



Kassim Cisse







LSN/OGB