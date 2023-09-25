2023/24 GP WK 2: Accra Lions pip Legon Cities to secure first win

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Accra Lions Football Club have edged Legon Cities FC for their first three points of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Monday, September 25.



Accra Lions scored early in the first half to tame the Royals and pick a 1-0 win at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in match week two of the Ghana Premier League.



The victory means James Francis side has four points from their first two games of the season after holding champions Medeama SC to a 2-2 draw in their league opener. Accra Lions are now first on the league log with 4 points, same as Bofoakwa Tano.

For Legon Cities, they are on three points and sit eight on the league table after coming from behind to beat Karela United 2-1 in the opening weekend.



Just 14 minutes into the game, Evans Botchway gave the home side the winning goal, with Legon Cities unable to level before the break.



There were also no goals in the second half as Accra Lions held on for the win.









