2023/24 Division One League to kick off on October 4

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2023/24 Ghana National Division One League is scheduled to commence from Wednesday, October 4, to Monday, October 9, 2023, across all Zones.



This announcement comes after the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) gave their official approval to the proposed plan for the upcoming football season.



The league will feature teams from various regions of Ghana, vying for promotion to the elite Ghana Premier League across the three zones.



In a statement released by the Ghana Football Association, it was confirmed that the fixtures for the 2023/24 Division One League season will be unveiled at a later date.



"By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders and clubs participating in the Access Bank Ghana Division One League to take note of the dates accordingly," the GFA urged the clubs in the statement.



Bofoakwa Tano emerged winners in the Zone One playoff to earn promotion while Nations FC won the Zone Two to gain promotion. Heart of Lions won the Zone Three to complete the three teams that will be competing in the Ghana top flight.