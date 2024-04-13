2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: We’ve spent over 400k dollars so far - Ameenu Shardow

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that the club has spent in excess of four hundred thousand dollars in their run so far in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ghanaian FA Cup champions find themselves in the midst of an unprecedented journey, having reached the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup in their inaugural participation.



The team’s astounding feat includes surprising victories over former champions Stade Malien and Tunisia giants Club Africain, securing them a historic spot in the semi-finals.



Additionally, Dreams FC displayed their prowess by topping Group C of the Confederation Cup, further solidifying their status as a formidable contender in the competition.



Speaking to Joy Sports on their historic run, Ameenu said, “We have spent over four hundred thousand dollars so far in the CAF Confederation Cup. But the good news is that per how well we have done, we are not going to incur any losses.”