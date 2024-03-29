2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaians should support Dreams against Stade Malien – Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is urging Ghanaians to support his side in their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal game against Stade Malien of Mali this coming weekend.



He believes the support of everyone will help them raise the image of Ghana high if they progress to the semifinals.



Dreams FC are on the brink of a crucial showdown in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal against their Malian counterparts, Stade Malien.



The first leg is slated to come off this coming Sunday in Bamako, with Dreams FC set to host the return leg in Kumasi the subsequent Sunday.



Speaking ahead of the game, the experienced trainer called on Ghanaians to continue supporting them with their prayers.



“We still depend on them to support us and pray for us. So they should continue praying for us so that we do the best and raise the image of Ghana,” Karim Zito told 3Sports.