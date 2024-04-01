2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC secure huge away win against Stade Malien in Bamako

Sports News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Dreams FC secured a vital victory in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup against Stade Malien in an intense away match at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako. John Antwi's brace proved decisive.



Despite Stade Malien's early dominance and missed opportunities in the first half, Dreams FC capitalized on their chances, with Antwi's clinical finishing making the difference for the visiting team.



The game saw moments of intensity, with Godfred Atuahene receiving a caution early in the second half for a late challenge, setting the tone for a fiercely contested match.



A series of near misses and a powerful strike from Yoro Diaby gave Stade Malien the lead. However, Dreams FC responded swiftly, with Agyenim Boateng Mensah testing the opposition goalkeeper before Antwi's equalizer.



A pivotal penalty awarded to Dreams FC following a handball led to Antwi's second goal of the day, sealing a remarkable comeback for the Ghanaian side and setting the stage for a thrilling rematch against Stade Malien on April 7, 2024, as Dreams FC aims to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.