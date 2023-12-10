2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC edge APC Lobito for massive three points in Angola

Soccer News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian side Dreams FC secured an important 3-2 win over Academica Petroleos do Lobito on Sunday in their third group stage match of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation.



The win at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola makes it back-to-back wins for the Still Believe Lads after they lost their first game of the competition.



Dreams FC now have six points from three games, the same as Club Africain and Rivers United of Nigeria, and are now in a better position to reach the next round.



Abdul Aziz Issah shot Dreams FC into the lead after just ten minutes into the game before the hosts levelled four minutes later through Valonga Barros.



Veteran John Antwi restored the lead for the Ghanaian side in the 58th minute, with Gael Aholou scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute.



Samuel Cachimbombo scored a late consolation for APC Lobito in the 91st minute to end the game 3-2 in favour of Dreams FC.