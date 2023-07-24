2023/24 CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC to know preliminary round opponents on Tuesday

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC will learn their opponents for the preliminaries of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup Cup on Tuesday.



The club secured their spot in the competition by emerging victorious in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.



The draw for the 2023-24 Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.



This draw marks the commencement of the journey for both the Champions League and Confederation Cup for the upcoming season.



The reigning champions of the CAF Confederation Cup are USM Alger, an Algerian side that clinched the coveted trophy for the first time in history during last season.



Following the draw, the first preliminary round of matches is set to take place from 18th to 20th August for the first leg encounters, with the return fixtures scheduled for 25th to 27th August.



Subsequently, the second preliminary round is scheduled to kick off from 15th to 17th September for the first leg matches.



The return fixtures for this stage will take place from 19th September to 1st October.