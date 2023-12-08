2023/24 CAF Champions League: Medeama vs Yanga will be a tricky duel - Evans Adotey

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC head coach, Evans Adotey, says his team's game against Young Africans is going to be a tricky duel.



The Ghana champions will host the Tanzanian giants at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday in the third Group D game of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



The game holds huge significance for both teams as Medeama could put themselves a favourable position to qualify with a win while Young Africans are aiming for their first win.



Medeama are third on the group table with three points after a win and a defeat, while Yanga are bottom of the group with just a point.



Speaking ahead of the game, Adotey said he has done his research but will not disclose any information.



"It’s the responsibility of every coach to get a tip of any opposition. In games of this nature, you need to know the strengths and weaknesses of every opponent. My mission is to win, so it’s important to research and find an antidote to every situation.