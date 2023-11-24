2023/24 CAF Champions League: Medeama hold first training in Cairo ahead of Al Ahly game

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana champions Medeama SC held their first training session on Thursday evening in the Egyptian capital ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly on Saturday.



The Yellow and Mauves arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night and trained almost 24 hours later as they look to finalise their preparations for the game.



Speaking to Asempa FM on their arrival, Public Relations Officer Patrick Akoto revealed the team was very well received by the record African champions and couldn’t complain about anything so far.



“The team was very comfortable because of how Al Ahly received us right from the airport to the hotel.



“Our first training session will take place at 8 pm Cairo time. That is 6 pm Ghana time. So far, everything is going well. There are no complaints; there are no issues as far as our arrival is concerned.”



The game will kick off at 7 pm at the Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.