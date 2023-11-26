2023/24 CAF Champions League: Medeama beaten 3-0 by Al Ahly SC

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian champions Medeama were beaten 3-0 by Egyptian side Al Ahly SC in their first group D game in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League on Saturday evening.



Medeama clashed with the record champions at the WE Al-Ahly Stadium.



The game was balanced in the first half both sides battled hard to gain an upper hand in the encounter.



Medeama worked tirelessly to keep the score goalless in the first half. The Yellow and Mauve however collapsed in the second half of the game in Cairo.



Kahraba of Al Ahly's header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal game the home side the lead. Kahraba's goal was assisted by Emam Ashour following a corner in the 66th minute.



Hussein El Shahat's right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal extended Al Ahly's lead to 2-0 in the 75th minute.



In the 88th minute, Salah Mohsen's header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner made it 3-0. Salah Mohsen's goal was assisted by Mohamed Magdi with a cross following a fast break.



In the other group D game, Algerian side CR Belouizdad beat Young Africans 3-0 on Friday evening.