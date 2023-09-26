2023/24 CAF Champions League: Medeama SC to depart the shores of Ghana on Thursday for Horoya clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Medeama SC will leave the shores of the country on Thursday, September 28 for Conakry for the second leg game against Horoya AC.



The Ghana Premier League will hope to secure a win or record a draw that will propel them to play in the money zone of the 223/24 CAF Champions League.



In the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, Medeama SC recorded a 3-1 win.



In the reverse leg, the Yellow and Mauve will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday, September 30.



The playing body and the technical team will leave the shores of the country on Thursday afternoon.



Medeama will hold their mandatory training at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Friday, September 29 before the game on Saturday, September 30.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.







