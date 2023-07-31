2023/24 CAF CL: Medeama pay courtesy call on Ogua Traditional Council in Cape Coast

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Officials of Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama, paid a visit to the Ogua Traditional Council in Cape Coast seeking support and guidance ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.



The delegation from the Mauve and Yellows, including Nana Effah Asare, Akwasi Afriyie Osei, and Abeiku Bentsi, paid a courtesy call to the paramount chief of the Ogua Traditional Council on Friday.



The purpose of the visit was to seek the blessings and wise counsel of the traditional authorities as the team prepares to begin their campaign against Remo Stars FC, a Nigerian Premier League side, in the preliminary round of the 2-23/24 CAF Champions League.



The Tarkwa-based side will be using the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as their home group.



As the reigning Ghanaian champions, Medeama will be eager to make a strong impact in Africa's biggest club competition.



Drawing inspiration from their remarkable triumph in the Ghana Premier League last season, the team aims to uphold the country's pride on the continental stage.



During the meeting with the traditional authorities, Medeama officials engaged in fruitful discussions, emphasizing their commitment to representing Ghana with honor.