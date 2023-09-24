2023/2024 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak beat 10-man Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak made their home advantage count after beating Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over Maxwell Konadu’s outfit on Sunday, courtesy of Kashala Ramos Wanet strike.



The Congolese attacker wasted no time to shot his outfit into the lead in the much-anticipated encounter. Ramos, who enjoyed a descent preseason with the rainbow boys broke the deadlock after just 4 minutes into the clash.



Both teams created numerous goal-scoring opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net in a thrilling clash.



With no additional goal, the host cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points in the game.



The win ensured the Phobians are back to winning ways following a disappointing start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season that saw them lose narrowly to Real Tamale United.



Nsoatreman FC hoped for a win to maintain their winning run following a convincing 2-0 win against Bechem United but the Phobians proved to be a stronger opponent.



But it is important to note that Nsoatreman FC were reduced to ten men following red card to Philip Ofori. The 21-year-old was sent off after 35 minutes into the game.