2023/2024 Ghana Premier League: Check out full result of matchday one matches

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The highly anticipated 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League kicked off with Real Tamale United (RTU) hosting Hearts of Oak in the season opener add the date



In a late-game twist at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, RTU managed to secure a dramatic late goal, clinching the first three points of the season and leaving the Phobians stunned.



At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko began the new season with a goalless draw against Heart of Lions.



The Lions came close to stealing the game in the final moments, but their goal was ruled offside.



Legon Cities had a standout performance in their season opener, thanks to Frank Antwi, who led them to a 2-0 victory against Karela at the El Wak Sports Stadium.



Coach Maxwell Konadu also begun the season on a good note as he led Nsoatreman FC to beat Bechem United 2-0.



Matchday 1 of the GPL saw a total of 9 goals scored in 7 games. Five of these games ended in home victories, while two others concluded in goalless stalemates.



The opening matches of the Ghana Premier League have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting season.



Check out the results from Matchday 1 below



RTU 1-0 Hearts of Oak



Great Olympics 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano



Legon Cities 2-0 Karela United



Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bibiani Goldstars



Samartex 1-0 Aduana Stars



Nsoatreman 2-0 Bechem United



Asante Kotoko 0-0 Heart of Lions



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below





JNA/KPE