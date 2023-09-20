2023/2024 GPL: We will make sure no team leaves Dawu with a point - Dreams FC coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has announced an ambitious target for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, aiming to secure victories in their first five matches.



The Still Believe club will kick off their league campaign at home against newcomers Nations FC this Wednesday.



The team's opening fixture comes after a postponement last weekend due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Dreams FC currently holds a 2-1 lead in the first leg against Sierra Leone's FC Kallon, in a promising start to their continental campaign.



Speaking on Happy FM in anticipation of the league clash with Nations FC, Zito outlined the team's aspirations.



"We have set a target of winning our first five games in the league this season," he stated with confidence.



"Our plan is to ensure the Theatre of Dreams becomes a fortress, where no team will leave with a point."



Zito's determination to secure maximum points at their home ground, Dawu, was evident in his further remarks.



"We are going to ensure no team picks up a point or wins at Dawu this season," he emphasised.