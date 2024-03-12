2023/2024 GPL: We tried to fix things against Bofoakwa; but players are human – Hearts coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, says he tried to fix things in their game against Bofoakwa Tano but the players made mistakes as they are humans.



The Ivorian admitted that they didn’t start the game well because they were some faults in their game..



The Phobians gave up a 1-0 lead to draw in the Ghana Premier League week 20 game on Monday at the WAFA Park.



“One or two things did not go well but it’s part of the game. There were some faults with the way we started but we tried to do the things well,” Ouattara said after the game.



“It’s the human being, you can do some mistakes.”



Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng scored to cancel out Salifu Ibrahim’s opening goal to end the game in a 1-1 stalemate on Monday afternoon to wrap up the week 20 fixtures.



The Phobians’ two-game winning streak has come to an end under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, leaving them still 8th after the draw.



Meanwhile, the draw has done no good to Bofoakwa Tano’s relegation fight, leaving them still second from bottom on the league log.



Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring for the home side after 24 minutes to send them into the break with the lead.



Nine minutes after the break, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng levelled the game for the visitors to peg the Phobians back to a first draw under Ouattara.